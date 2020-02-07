MACLEAN, Joan Peacefully, the passing of Joan MacLean age 84, occurred on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Riverview Manor, Montague. Born May 21, 1935, daughter of the late Joseph M. And Hilda (MacDonald) MacLean. Joan will be deeply missed by brother-in-law Jack Tarr, niece Janice Tarr-Giggey (Jeff), nephew Grant Tarr (Donna), nephew-in-law Blair Pellerin, 3 great nieces, 1 great nephew and 3 great great nieces. Predeceased by sister Marion Tarr, niece Joanne Pellerin, and great nephew Jacques Pellerin. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home (902) 838-2557, with visiting on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Funeral to be held on Sunday at 3:30 p.m in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to take place in Peters Road Cemetery in the Spring. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Montague or the Alzheimer’s Society of PEI. www.fergusonlogan.com
