MCGRATH, Marion "Joan" The death occurred at the Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home on Monday, February 10, 2020 of Marion "Joan" McGrath of Charlottetown. Born in Lorne Valley on November 1,1937, Joan was the youngest daughter of the late Munro and Elsie (Ferguson) McGrath. Dear sister of Annabel Crane of Georgetown, Alton McGrath of Montague, and Jane Parker formerly of Georgetown. Lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews: Gary, Barry, Bruce, Brent, Heather, David, Kate, and Alan McGrath; Gary LoGalbo; Wade, Scott, Trent, Todd, and Gina Parker, and their families; sisters-in-law Muriel McGrath and Jean McGrath, and several cousins. Also remembered by special friends Dianne Porter, Rita and Garth Stanley, fury friend "Sampson" Stanley, and many former RBC colleagues and friends. Predeceased by brothers Heath, Ted, Winston, and John, and sister Mae LoGalbo, niece Lisa Parker, nephew Lea Crane, sister-in-law Hazel McGrath and brothers-in-law Edward Crane and Frank Parker. At Joan's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private family burial service will take place at a later date in the Lorne Valley Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 6600, Charlottetown, PE C1A 8T5 or online at www.qehfoundation.pe.ca Cremation and burial arrangements entrusted to the Ferguson Logan Funeral Home, Montague. Joan's family extends sincere appreciation to the Staff of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Staff of the Atlantic Baptist Nursing Home for the wonderful care Joan received. www.fergusonlogan.com
