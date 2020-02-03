ROSS, Joan M. RN. At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, January 31, 2020 of Joan M. Ross RN of Charlottetown, age 82 years. Mother of Scott Ross, Heather Ross (Matthew Doyle) and Bonnie Ross. She is survived by her granddaughter Katelyne (Daniel) Ward; great grandchildren Belle and Ronan Ward and her sister, Mildred MacKinnon (Rod-deceased). Memorial contributions may be made to the IWK Foundation or the War Amps - PEI. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.