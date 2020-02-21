John Affleck

AFFLECK, John Alfred “Jack” At Beach Grove Home on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 of John Alfred “Jack” Affleck, age 83 of Mt. Stewart, PE. Pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen "Boogie" (nee Feehan). Beloved father of Jacqueline (Tim) Mooney and special Grampie to Hanna and Jackson Mooney. Stepfather to Mary (Carter) Affleck, Art (Theresa) Mitchell, Bobby (Kathy) Mitchell, Chrissy (Jimmy) Murphy, Jimmy (Gena) Mitchell, Kathy (Lenny) Feehan and Tammy Mitchell (Brady). Also survived by sister Deanna (Raymond) Birt, aunt Joan Glover, and siblings-in-laws Pat Feehan, Connie MacKinnon, Viola Duffy and Richard (Sandra) Feehan, as well as numerous step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephew and cousins. Pre-deceased by parents Francis and Alma Affleck, sisters Dorothy, Hazel, Brenda, Gracie and brother Lornie. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Public funeral Saturday from St. John’s United Church, Mount Stewart at 1:00 p.m. Interment later in the Peoples Cemetery, Mount Stewart. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. A private family visitation will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
