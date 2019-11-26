John Bradley

BRADLEY, John A. After a brief illness, with his family by his side, John A. Bradley of St. Patrick's Rd. and recently Andrews of Charlottetown passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21st , 2019 is his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Dr. Sharon Myers Bradley. John was the son of the late Urban and Margaret (Hughes) Bradley of St. Teresa’s. Predeceased by his first wife, Sheila Ann Praught and nine brothers and sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Pam Coffin (Gordon), Beth Hilton (Dennis), Mike and Patrick Bradley. Adored grampy to grandchildren Lee Croshaw, Erin Coffin, Jessica Mooney (Paul), Meghan Hilton, Stacey Coffin (Nick), and Keri Hilton (Mike). John was very proud of his two great-grandchildren, Urban Hilton and Luella Croshaw. John is also survived by his sister, Peggy Rothermel (Hal), his brother, Leo and sister-in-law, Lois Myers along with many loving nieces and nephews. An accomplished storyteller and lover of poetry, especially the works of Robert Service and his favorite, Casey at the Bat, John was an oft sought after entertainer at local gatherings. A man with strong convictions and opinions, combined with a great command of the English language, John often took ‘pen in hand’ and made many contributions to the Guardian's editorial page. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing and golfing. Up until 2 years ago, he could be found on the Avondale golf course almost every morning. His varied careers included a 25 year stint as a navigator flying voodoo jets with the RCAF, 20 years as a teacher at Colonel Gray High School including a year in Iqaluit, Nunuvut and 10 years teaching high school equivalency at the Sleepy Hollow Correctional Centre. He also served a term as mayor of the air force base in Chatham, New Brunswick. He will be sorely missed. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at Hennessy Funeral Home on Thursday, November 28th at 2pm, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to the QEH Hospital Foundation, the PEI Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be made at hcc@pei.aibn.com
