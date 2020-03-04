John Carew

CAREW, John Charles It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Charles Carew, age 102, on February 23, 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. He is survived by his children: George (Susan) of Stratford, Dr. Dan (Jacqueline) of Whitehorse, Murlane of Halifax. Grandchild: Genevieve (Jere) Stack, Great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Ella Stack of Chantilly, VA. Many nieces and nephews, and Sister in law, Margaret E. (William) of Ottawa. Born and raised in East Baltic PEI, he was the son of the late Fredrick W. and Annie B. (MacDonald) Carew. Also predeceased by beloved wife of 70 years Rebecca (Ferguson); Sister Catherine (Kenny) Farrell; Brothers William F. and Matthias. He always had great stamina, loved travel, visiting, sharing stories & was diligent at tasks. As a youngster he picked potatoes, later in Halifax he joined the R.C.A.F. and served for 25 years as Sergeant- several transfers and much travel enjoyed with family. Then in B.C. a Theater Projectionist until he felt the call to ministry. He graduated at 71 years old from Western Pentecostal Bible College, became a credential holder of P.A.O.C. in 1988 and was ordained Reverend in 1992. He humbly served in Chaplaincy and Ministry in B.C. for 13 years, until his wife Beckie’s failing memory drew them back to N.S., her home province. Over the next 12 years he faithfully helped care for Beckie. During that time he was involved with Evangel Pentecostal Church in Cole Harbor, where he was embraced by all so lovingly. Shortly after his dear wife’s passing he returned to his beloved Island “My Homeland”. Many thanks are given to all who helped care for him in his last few years: The Geneva Villa Team, Meadow Unit Team and staff at the Beach Grove Nursing Home and most of all, his caregiver andfriend Darlene Lund. Graveside Service to be held and later date in Stewartdale Cemetery, Whycocomagh N.S. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice. Online condolences can also be sent to Dennis Haverstock Funeral Homes Ltd at info@haverstocks.com
