John Gallant

GALLANT, John Albert The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, of John Albert Gallant (Johnny à Gill) of Wellington, with his loving family by his side, age 81 years. Son of the late Gilbert and Rose (née Hashie) Gallant of St Chrysostome. Johnny is survived by his loving wife Doreen (née Wedge), son Randy (Jeannette), daughter Pam (Brian), son Troy (Kathy) and grandchildren Robin (Michael), Nathan (Shianna), Jake (Mary Beth), Colby (William), Spencer and Michael and by great-grandchildren James and Reid. He is also survived by his sisters Orella (Julien) and Theresa (Jack - deceased) and by numerous in-laws, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his parents, his son Michael, his brothers - Cyril, Belonne, Alyre, Elzie, Edward, Elmer and sister Anna, as well as numerous in-laws. Resting at the Évangéline Funeral Home in Urbainville until Saturday, January 4th then to the Immaculate Conception Church, Wellington Centre for funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Interment will be held at a later date. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 3rd from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 to 9:45 AM. The Wellington Legion Branch #17 will hold a Legion Service at the funeral home Friday evening at 6:45 PM. Memorial donations in Johnny’s memory made to the Canadian Cancer Society PEI or the PEI Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. If you would like to send a message of condolence to the family, send an email to evangelinefuneralcoop@pei.aibn.ca or on our website click on “Online Condolence”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.