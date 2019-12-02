John Gillespie

GILLESPIE, John "Jack" The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Monday, November 25, 2019, of John “Jack” Gillespie, of Summerside, aged 84 years. Born in Saint John, NB, he was the son of the late John and Beulah “Billie” (Kohlier) Gillespie. Survived by his daughters Juliette Dugay and Jacqueline (Chad) Picot; stepson Dennis (Jill) Brunton; his grandchildren; brothers Paul and David (Brenda) Gillespie; sisters-in-law Marjorie MacKay and Audrey (Alden) Weeks; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wives Dora (Bernard) Gillespie and Marion (MacPhee) Gillespie; sisters Donna Marie, in infancy and Donna Marie White; brother Fred Gillespie; and by sister-in-law Janet Duplessis. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. Visiting hours Monday from 2-4 p.m. No funeral service will be held by request. Interment later in Brae United Church Cemetery, Brae. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
