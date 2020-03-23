HOLMES, John Murray Son of the late Frank Melville Holmes and Ann Ellen (Patterson) Holmes, beloved husband of fifty-four years to Heather Ingleson (Boyd) Holmes, loving father to Boyd (Toronto), Gordon (Shazia Viceer) (Houston), and Katherine (Timothy Gamble) (Lombok, Indonesia), grandfather to Hamza and Haider Holmes, member of the Kirk of St. James, died quietly at home on March 16 in Charlottetown, surrounded and loved by his family. Murray was born in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, on August 6, 1936. After over three decades with Imperial Oil (Paramins Division), Murray retired to the Island in 1997 where he and his family had already been spending their summers since 1971. He passed his Canadian passions for skating, hockey, skiing, and tobogganing on to his children and grandchildren. His enthusiasm for shovelling snow, however, remained uniquely his own. The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent work of the caring nurses, support staff, and doctors of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Because of the current global health situation, no funeral has been planned. It is anticipated that a memorial celebration of Murray’s life will take place at a date to be announced later. For those who would like to make an act of remembrance, please consider donating to a charity of your choice or performing an act of kindness for someone in need.
