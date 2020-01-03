MACDONALD, John Ernest "Fritz" At home on December 29, 2019 of John Ernest “Fritz” MacDonald of Charlottetown, age 65 years. Son of Preston MacDonald (Mary Alice), Father of Tracy, RaeAnn, Jarret and Roberta. Grandfather of 5. Brother of Earle (Kathy), David (Heather), and Robert (Karyn). Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Jean and brother Kenneth. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No Visitation or funeral service by personal request. Interment in People’s Cemetery, Charlottetown at a later date. If so desired, memorials to Lennon House would be appreciated. www.belvederefh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.