MACKAY, John Wallace The death occurred suddenly, but peacefully, at home on January 12, 2020, of John Wallace MacKay of Beach Point, aged 52 years. Beloved husband of Royelle (Carver) and loving father to Billie and Julie. Remembered by his parents Sandra (nee MacNeill) & Wallace MacKay as well as his sister Patty (Earl) White and their children Alicia (Ish) and Hailee White. Survived by aunts & uncles Louis (Josie) MacKay, Nancy (Alex) MacBeath, Jackie MacNeill Doiron (Ed), Lena (Paul) Baker; mother-in-law Minnie (nee Nicolle) Carver; sister & brothers-in-law Donna (Junior) White, Scott (Patsy) Carver and Cory (Shannon) Carver as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his grandparents Gordon (Ruth nee Beck) MacKay and Jack (Amy nee Brehaut) MacNeill; and father-in-law Thomas Carver. Resting at Southern Kings & Queens Funeral Home, Murray River for visitation on Wednesday January 15 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service from the Murray Harbour Church of Christ on Thursday, January 16 at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Murray Harbour Cemetery. Donations may be made in John’s memory to Canoe Cove Christian Camp or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.peifuneralcoops.com
