MACKENZIE, John J. Peacefully at Prince County Hospital on Monday, March 16, 2020 of John J. MacKenzie of Borden-Carleton, surrounded by family. Survived by wife, Dale and children Karen (Paul), John (Tanya), Earl (Tammy), Linda and Patricia; five granddaughters and seven great grandchildren; brother, George, sisters, Christina and Sadie (Carter) and many nieces and nephews and numerous friends. Predeceased by parents, John and Sadie (Stewart) MacKenzie; sisters, Elizabeth and Minerva and brother, Danny. Resting at Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora. By personal request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Interment later in the United Church Cemetery, Cape Traverse for family and friends. www.lawlessfuneralhome.ca

