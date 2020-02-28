John MacLeod

MACLEOD, John Jack John Jack MacLeod, long time resident of Grandview and Albion passed away peacefully February 22, 2020 at age 85 with loved ones by his side. Predeceased by parents Whitfield and Florence (Docherty) and sister Joan. Survived by brother in law Gordon MacDougall, nephews, neices and cousins. He leaves behind his beloved companion Vera, best friends Barry, Malcolm and David as well as his extended MacLeod family in Ontario. John was well known in the community as a vegetable vendor, custom farmer, talented musician and fun loving story teller. A celebration of life will be held upstairs in the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague on February 28, 2020 from 4-7. Thank you to Palliative care staff, Hospice of Southern Kings County staff and the Montague Rotary Club.
