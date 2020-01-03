MATHESON, John Peacefully at the Garden Home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 of John Matheson of Charlottetown in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Elsie (Wakelin) Matheson. Dear father of Raymond "Buddy" Matheson (Debbie Richards)), and Nora Lannon (deceased). He is also survived by his brother Lloyd Matheson; seven loving grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Daniel & Minnie (Moore) Matheson of Iris, PEI; brothers, Wendell, Donald, Edwin "Ed", Russell and his sister Emily. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visitation on Saturday, Jan. 4th from 4 - 7 p.m. No funeral service by personal request. Interment later in the Peoples Cemetery. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or Diabetes Canada (PEI). Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.