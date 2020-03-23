John McGuigan

MCGUIGAN, John At home, the passing of John “Jack” McGuigan age 83, occurred on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with his loving and caring family and special pet Miley by his side. Due to current events, time and date of service to be announced. Please go to our website www.fergusonlogan.com to view full Obituary.
