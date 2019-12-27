John Mulligan

MULLIGAN, John "Gregory" Jr. The death occurred peacefully at the Halifax Infirmary, Halifax, NS. on Friday, December 20th, 2019 of John “Gregory” Mulligan Jr. of Summerside, P.E.I. and formerly of Norboro, aged 71 years. Gregory was born in Summerside to the late Gregory and Lucy (Kilbride) Mulligan. Beloved husband of Zita (DesRoches) Mulligan and loving father of Michael Mulligan. Survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and many friends. Predeceased by his sister Phyllis MacDonald and brother Paul Mulligan. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside until Saturday, December 28th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:30 p.m. Interment to take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Memorial donations in Gregory’s memory to the PEI Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Visitation hours on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
