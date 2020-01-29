NOONAN, John William ‘Philip’ Surrounded by loving family, John William ‘Philip’ Noonan died peacefully at Hillsborough Hospital, Charlottetown, P.E.I. on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Philip, age 84 years of Albany PEI, was the son of the late Russell and Ruth (nee McKenna) Noonan. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorraine (nee Sherry) and 11 children - Pamela (Hughie) Murphy, Peter (Stephanie), Rachel (Michael) Cameron, Russell (Karen), Anne Marie (Paul) Muise, Stephanie Smith, Maribeth, Andrea, Andrew (Sandra), Jennifer Chapman and Jacinta (Chris) Keough. Dear Grampie/Poppy to 26 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Survived by brothers and sisters Leona Lafferty, Paul (Barb) Noonan, Ellie (Sandy) Pollard, Nora Rogers and Michael Noonan; in-laws Sheila Noonan, Leo Smith, Frances McCourt, Helena & Reg Hamill and Dot Sherry; as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother and sisters Marilyn Smith, Anne Duffy, John Noonan and in-laws Leonard Lafferty, James Duffy, James Rogers, Basil & Mary (Cusack) Sherry, Mabel & Robert Carmichael, Louis McCourt, Annie & Ellsworth Noonan, Raymond, Leonard, Bernice and Dorothy Sherry. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. No visiting hours by personal request. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 30, 2020, St. Peter’s Church, Seven Mile Bay at 2:00 p.m.. Memorial donations in Philip’s memory to the St. Peter’s Parish Renovation Fund or Unit 5 of Hillsborough Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
