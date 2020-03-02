John Peters

PETERS, John Leonard The death occurred at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Saturday, February 29, 2020 of John Leonard Peters of Milton Station, age 73 years. Beloved husband of the late Juanita Peters (Weeks). Loving father of Ray Peters (Angela MacLeod) and Laura Lee MacQuarrie (Rick). John will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Brodie (Megan) MacQuarrie and Lacey (Josh) Sentner; Hayden and Nolen MacLeod-Peters and great grandson Caleb MacQuarrie. Brother of Ruth (Walter) MacGregor, Myrna (Ed) Reeves, Doris Diamond and Joyce (Bob) Vokey. Brother-in-law of Jared Hanlon and Patty Peters. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Leonard and Albina Peters; brothers - Cornelius Peters and Ray Peters; sisters - Reina Breau and Leila Hanlon; brothers-in-law - Ken Diamond and Lawrence Breau and sister in law Marianne Chaisson. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation on Tuesday March 3rd from 3 to 6 pm. Funeral Service will take place at Hillsboro Funeral Home - Stratford Chapel on Wednesday, March 4th at 10:30 am. Interment to take place at a later date in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Gencheff. www.hillsborofh.ca
