John Thomas

THOMAS, John “Ellsworth” 1928-2020 The death occurred at Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, O'Leary on Monday, February 3, 2020 of John "Ellsworth" Thomas of O’Leary formerly of Coleman aged 91, dear husband of the late Leila (Smallman) Thomas. Ellsworth was born in Cascumpec on September 23, 1928, son of the late Benjamin & Jennie (Rayner) Thomas. Dear father-in-law to Andrea Thomas, Coleman. Beloved brother-in-law to Grace Thomas, Maplewood Manor, Alberton; Verna Smallman, Knutsford; Garth (Susan) Smallman, Knutsford; Anita Gamble, Maplewood Manor, Alberton and Gwen (Edwin) Gallant, Orillia, ON. Ellsworth was predeceased by his parents, wife Leila (2019), son Barry (2011), sisters Doris and Julia Thomas, brothers James Thomas, Harry Thomas, sisters and brothers-in-law Keith Gamble, Freda Woodside, Ken Smallman and Heath Woodside. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours on Wednesday, February 5th, from 2-4p.m. followed by the Funeral service, in the Chapel at 4pm. Interment in the spring in the Brae United Church Cemetery. In memory of Ellsworth, memorials to MS Society of Canada (PEI Chapter) or O’Leary Community Hospital Foundation (MSEH) would be appreciated.
