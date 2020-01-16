John Woodside

WOODSIDE, John "Heath" The death occurred at Western Hospital, Alberton on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 of John "Heath" Woodside of Knutsford, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Freda (nee Smallman) Woodside, Heath was born on April 10th, 1932 in O’Leary, son of the late Robert and Blanche (Dyment) Woodside. Loving father to Dr. Margaret Anne Woodside, Yellowknife, NT; Kathleen (Maurice) Poirier, Knutsford; Heather (David) Graham, Lethbridge, AB; Shane (Val Tait), Ottawa, ON and Norman (Donna), Knutsford. Cherished grandfather to Luke (Lynn Symington), Simon (Carolyn), Jacob (Kaylie), Hannah, Seth (Rain Kabel), Liam, Rachel (Jasper Dupuis), Brent, Krystal and Sarah (Colby Gaudet). Heath is also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Ellsworth Thomas, O’Leary; Anita Gamble, Alberton; Verna Smallman, Knutsford; Gwen (Ed) Gallant, Oro Medonte, ON and Garth (Susan) Smallman, Knutsford. Heath was predeceased by his parents, wife Freda (2015), sister Marguerite Phillips, brothers-in-law Keith Gamble, Orville Phillips, Ken Smallman and sister-in-law Leila Thomas. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours from 4-7 pm on Thursday, January 16th, 2020. Funeral will be held at the O’Leary United Church on Friday, January 17th at 10:00 am. Interment to follow in Knutsford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Knutsford Cemetery or O’Leary United Church would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
