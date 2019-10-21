JOLLIMORE, Karen Heather At home on Tuesday October 15, 2019 of Karen Heather Jollimore of Charlottetown aged 63 years. Born in Summerside, August 29, 1956 daughter of Olive (Stavert) Jollimore and the late Robert (Bob) Jollimore. Sister of Edythe Foss, Dorothy Farrow, Sharon Jollimore (Jason Milley), and Sandra Jollimore. Aunt of Nathan, Amanda and Matthew Foss , Samuel and Caleb Milley. Niece of Kenneth (Aldona) Jollimore, Lorna (late George) Jollimore, Francis MacFarland, Laura MacQueeen, late Jim (late Lauretta) Jollimore, Ruth (late Robert) Mountain, Lois (late Bill) Daley, Leota (Keith) Dykeman, Elmer (late Pearl) Cannon, Gladys (late Albert) Stavert, late Jean Paynter, late Walter and late Mae Stavert and the late Edythe and late James Brown. Also survived by many cousins. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for private family visitation. A Public funeral service will be held in the Chapel Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment in St. Thomas Anglican Church Cemetery, Spring Brook. If so desired contributions may be made to PEI Literacy Alliance or Community Connections Inc. www.davisonfh.com
