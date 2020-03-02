Joseph Gaudet

GAUDET, Joseph L. Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, February 28, 2020 of Joseph Gaudet of Corrigan Rd., age 84 years. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol (nee Gallant); his dear children Valerie (Mike Lund), Mary Lou (Billy Brocklebank), David and Michael (Kim); his loving grandchildren Kaitlyn, Will, Jeremy (Allison), Christopher, Matthew, Amanda and his furry friend Benji. Joe is also survived by his brother Elias, sister Marie, sisters-in-law Cathy, Judy (Jim); brother-in-law Joe Gallant (Carol Anne predeceased) and by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Valerie Mary Gaudet, father and mother-in-law Joe and Irene Gallant and 8 brothers and sisters. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or funeral service by personal request. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca

