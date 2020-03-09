GALLANT, Joseph Henry Ronald The death occurred peacefully at home with his wife by his side, on March 05, 2020, of Joseph Henry “Ronald” Gallant of Five Houses, Aged 73. Survived by his wife, Theresa (nee O’Brien), his children; Darren (Patti), Tyler (Jackie), Shannon, Holly (Adam), and Cody; his stepchildren, Chrissie (Joey), Andy (Jennifer), Emily (Robbie), and Kathlyn; and 22 grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings, Janice MacLean (Gordon), Doreen Roberson, Ralph Gallant (Brenda), Arnold Gallant, Ricky Gallant (Marilyn), Brian Gallant (Georgie), Neil Gallant (Nicole), Nelson Gallant, Stevie Gallant (Sonya), Estelle Squires, and Celeste Ranahan (Kevin); sister-in-law, Linda Gallant; and father-in-law, Francis (Junior) O’Brien; as well as extended members of the O’Brien families, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife, Terri; his parents, Henry and Adeline; his brothers, Gerald, Henry, Lloyd, and Kenneth; and by a brother-in-law, Lowell Robertson. There will be no visitation by personal request. Funeral mass to be held at St. Peter’s Bay Roman Catholic Church, St. Peter’s Bay, on Monday, March 09, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to be held later at St. Lawrence O’Toole Roman Catholic Cemetery, Green Meadows. If desired, in lieu of flowers (No flowers at the request of the family), donations in Ronnie’s memory to St. Lawrence O’Toole Cemetery Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made to northshorefuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
