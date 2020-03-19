Joseph Landry

LANDRY, Joseph Raymond The death occurred suddenly, with his loving wife by his side, of Joseph Raymond Landry on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, age 70. This wonderful, kind man was the loving and treasured husband of Janice (nee Thomson). They were each other's world; his goal in life was to protect, cherish and love her. He did an excellent job. Survived by his daughter, Cheryl of Victoria, BC. Dear brother of Phyllis, Glenda (Cliff Campbell), Brian (Carole), Joyce (Rob McLeish) and Alan. Also survived by sister-in-law Donna (Paul) Sawler, brother-in-law John Thomson, special uncle Julien (Alvina) Arsenault of Mont-Carmel and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pre-deceased by his parents Anne Marie and Harold F. Landry, his brother Brent, his in-laws Wallace and Margaret Thomson, and loved aunts and uncles. Arrangements are being handled by Belvedere Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date followed by interment in the People's Cemetery, Charlottetown. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Rest in peace dear Ray, you created many memories that we will forever cherish. www.belvederefh.com
