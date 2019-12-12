Joseph Rafuse

RAFUSE, Joseph George After a courageous battle with cancer, the family regrets to announce the peaceful passing of Joseph “Joey” Rafuse at the Souris Hospital on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was aged 76 years and formerly of Summerville, PE. Beloved husband of Clara (nee Schurman) and loving father to David, Bobby, Stephen and stepfather to Carol and Ernest. Dear grandfather of Brittany, Amanda, Brandon, Lucas, Nate, Zachery, Tyson, Layla and Kiera. He is also survived by his sister Theresa and extended family. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Lula Rafuse, brothers Sonny, Harold and sisters Ruth and Phyllis. Joey was known by most of the community for his deep love for Christmas. During the holiday season, many would frequent his home address to admire the decorations and bright lights. He was solely known for his lower Rollo Bay walks. The Rafuse family wishes to thank everyone who visited with Joey while he was in the hospital. They deeply appreciate your kindness and support. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Donations in memory of Joey can be made to the St. Mary’s cemetery fund or the Souris Legion Branch 3.
