Joseph "Roy" Griffin

At the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 of Roy Joseph Griffin, Charlottetown, age 68 years. Beloved husband of Betty (Shields). Loving step-father of Sheri Wood (Dino Bradley), Jamie Wood (Jane). Grandfather of Colby (Jessie), Leah, Summer, Hope, Noah. Great grandfather of Gabby and Gracie. Dear brother of Lee (Kay), Joan (Tom, deceased) Barbour, Ann (Peter) Gaudet and Elizabeth (Richard) Oliver. Sister-in-law of Elsie Griffin. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Ray and Julia (Arsenault) Griffin, daughter Cindy, granddaughter Amber and brothers Abbie and Allan. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made online to Open Door Ministries or the PEI Humane Society.
March 8th, 1951 - March 31st, 2020
