Joyce Coughlin

COUGHLIN, Joyce Mary The death occurred at Beach Grove Home, Charlottetown on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 of Joyce Mary Coughlin (nee Gallant), of Beach Grove Home, aged 71, beloved wife of 51 years to Earl Coughlin of Stratford, formerly of Fortune Cove. Joyce was born in O’Leary on July 20, 1948, daughter of the late Peter & Bertha (Pineau) Gallant. Cherished mother to Kelley (Kerry) Fleming, Stratford; Tammy (Mark) MacDougall, Stratford; Tara (Gerard) Gould, Scotchfort and Jenny Coughlin (Phil Francis) Stratford. Loving Meme to Hayden, Nate, Chase, Jake and Austin. Joyce is also survived by sisters and brothers Joan Gallant, Charlottetown; June (Keith) Urqhart, Stewiacke, NS; Mary Gallant, Hamilton, ON; Evie (Gary) Callaghan, Hamilton, ON; Wayne Gallant, Hamilton, ON, sister in law Kathy Gallant, Smithville, ON; special nephews Paul (Elaine) Waite and Dale Waite, niece Leaha Waite, grandniece Morgan and Megan, as well as several other nieces and nephews. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, sister and brothers Erma, Pius, Steven, Glen and sister in law Shirley. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church, Woodstock at 1:00 pm. Interment in the Parish Cemetery. In memory of Joyce, memorials Huntington Society Of Canada or the PEI Humane Society would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
Commented