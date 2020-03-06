Joyce MacDonald

MACDONALD, Joyce The death occurred at her home on March 2, 2020 of A. Joyce MacDonald, Charlottetown, age 74 years. Born in Caledonia, PEI. Lovingly remembered by sister Letichia MacFarlane (Ken), brother Norman (Mary) and brother-in-law Barry Buell. Predeceased by her partner Alex Murray, mother Elizabeth Richards (MacDonald) and sister Laura Buell. Joyce was an L.P.N. at the Hillsborough Hospital for 45 years. She had a keen interest in quilting, crocheting, knitting and sewing which she did for many years. She was a quiet, gentle lady who loved ceilidhs and drives in Atlantic Canada. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment will take place later in Brackley Beach Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-7 pm. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com

