May 15th, 1954 - June 2nd, 2020
The death occurred peacefully, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, of Joyce Margaret Millard (nee Lockett), aged 66 years. Born in Saint John, N.B. May 15, 1954. She was the daughter of Beatrice (nee Dacre) and the late George Lockett. Survived by daughters, Erin Blaize, (Sherwin) of Toronto, Ontario and Alison Millard of Miscouche and their father, Rick Millard, Charlottetown. Loving Nana to Mya, Kai, Jackson, Leah and Jacob. Loving daughter to her mom; dear sister to Janice, Rothesay, N.B. and Brian (Sandra), Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B. and cherished aunt to Kendra Goguen (Joe), Dartmouth; Kimberly Lee (Chris), Charlottetown and Kristen Augustin (Karl), Quispamsis. Joyce grew up in Rothesay (Renforth), N.B. and attended Rothesay High School and Mount Allison University, where she obtained her BSc and BEd in Math Education and taught at Kennebecasis Valley High School, Shelburne High School and Colonel Gray High School. Active in athletics her whole life, Joyce played and coached basketball and field hockey during her time in school and coached during her teaching career. Joyce was very active as an elder at her church, Zion Presbyterian. She contributed to the praise band and creative childrenʼs ministries including Christmas plays, Sunday school, puppetry and vacation Bible schools. To the staff and volunteers of the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, the family would like to express our sincere gratitude for your care and compassion during Joyceʼs illness. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, completed funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date with interment in Fernhill Cemetery, Saint John, N.B. Donations can made to Zion Presbyterian Church Legacy Fund, St. Johnʼs Stone Church, Saint John, Provincial Palliative Care Centre or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
