Joyce Rooney

ROONEY, Mary Joyce Peacefully, surrounded by family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020 of Joyce Rooney (nee Folland) of Charlottetown, age 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Rooney and dear mother of Wendy (Tom) McGrath, David Rooney, Mike (Jeannie) Rooney and Kimmy (Joe) Gould. Also survived by 11 loving grandchildren Jonathan, Carter & Jessica McGrath, Joshua, Matthew & Nicholas Rooney, Kyla Kaninsky & Mateo Roberts, Benjamin, Tyler & Zachary Gould; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Theresa McIvor and Helen Greene and special friend, Gordon Mayhew. She was predeceased by her parents Roland and Elizabeth (nee McDonald) Folland and her brother, John "Bud" Folland. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Friday morning, then transferred to St. Pius X Church for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment later in St. Joachim’s Parish Cemetery, Vernon River. Visiting hours on Thursday from 3 - 7 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital-Dialysis Unit. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca

