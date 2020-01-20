Joye MacKenzie

MACKENZIE, Joye Sabra (Shanks) Joye Sabra MacKenzie (Shanks), Charlottetown, was called to her eternal home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She is now re-united with her husband of 48 years, Arthur I. MacKenzie. Joye will be missed by her special friends Shelley MacDonald, Granger and Wilma MacPhail, sister-in-law Shirley MacKenzie, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Leroy MacKenzie and sisters-in-law Elizabeth, Edith, Ethel and Eileen. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment later in Midgell Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Gideon’s International in Canada. www.belvederefh.com
