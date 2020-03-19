Judy Gallant

GALLANT, Mary Julia (Judy) The death occurred suddenly at home in Summerside on March 16, 2020 of Mary Julia (Judy) Gallant aged 68 years. She was born in Alberton on April 20, 1951, the daughter of the late Anthony and Mae (Thibodeau) Gallant. Cherished mother to Michael (Lana) Albert, Alberton, Rachael Albert, Summerside, Tony Albert, Summerside and Troy Albert, Alberton. Loving grandmother to Brittany, Cobey, Santana, Madison and Keegan. Dear sister to Myrtle (Hans) Smith, Robert Gallant, George (Velda) Gallant, Mary (Don) Jones, Phillip (Stella) Gallant, Gladys (Mike) Spin, Ronnie Gallant and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Anthony and Mae, sisters Kathleen, Elaine, Dorothy, Goldie, brothers Wilbert, Harvey and Freddie. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road. Due to the Coronavirus, the funeral will be held at a later date at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road. Memorial donations to Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. www.peifuneralcoop.com

