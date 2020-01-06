THOMSON, Judy Rosalie June 9, 1965 – Lethbridge, Alberta - December 23, 2019 – Calgary, Alberta It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Judy Thomson of Calgary, who passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 54 years. Our beloved daughter, sister, and aunt died peacefully with family at her side after a courageous two year battle with brain cancer. Judy was born in Lethbridge, AB on June 9, 1965. She grew up in Rossland, BC, graduating from Rossland Secondary School in 1983. Judy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 1989 from the University of Calgary. She worked as an IT Analyst at Alberta Health Services administering web-based clinical training. Judy is survived by her mother Carol Thomson, brothers, Robert and Howie Thomson; sisters-in-law, Joanne Ellis and Michelle Atkinson; and niece Audrey. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members. She was predeceased by her father Alvin Thomson. Judy was known for her dedication to family and friends along with her love of music and sports. A family service will at be held in Prince Edward Island in the summer of 2020. If friends so desire, memorial tributes can be made directly to Rosedale Hospice #1245 – 70 Avenue S.E., Calgary, AB T2H 2X8 Telephone: (403)284-5195. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Judy’s obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com A tree will be p
