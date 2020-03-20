Julia Richard

RICHARD, Julia Mary 1943-2020 The death occurred at the palliative care unit of the Western Hospital, Alberton on Thursday, March 19, 2020, with her loving family by her side, of Julia Mary Richard, beloved wife of Leonard J. Richard of 154 Dalton Ave., Tignish, age 77 years. Born at Palmer Road on February 4, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Leo and Josephine (nee Gallien) Doucette. Loving mother to Roy Nelligan of Toronto, Diane Nelligan of Toronto, Judy (Duncan) Angel of Brampton ON, Joan (Ross) Park of Newfoundland, and Wanda Nelligan of Tignish. Cherished grandmother to Amy Nelligan (Jamie Barriault) of Tignish, Allex Nelligan of Tignish, Cattie Jo Austin of Ontario, (Colby Baird) of Tignish, Brook Angel of Brampton, ON, Kyle and Krista Nelligan of Toronto, Courtney and Ashley Nelligan of Toronto, and great-grandson, Zander Barriault. Dear sister to Jean Firth of Charlottetown, Emmanuel Doucette of Summerside, Roy (JoAnne) Doucette of Toronto, David Doucette of Tignish, Leigh (Rose) Doucette of Toronto, Kevin (Evanne) Doucette of Palmer Road, and Dot Martin (Stephen Gallant) of Tignish. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Irene Gallant, Audrey LeClair, Dolly Wedge, Florence (Pat) Callaghan, Edward (Marie) Richard, Leslie (Karen) Richard, Roger (Linda) Richard, Kenneth (Verna) Richard, Aurella Richard (Raymond Arsenault), Carol (Gary) Gallant, and Claudette Richard. Julia will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by a son Paul Nelligan, great-grandson, J.J. Barriault, brothers, Paul, and Johnny Doucette, sister, JoAnne, father and mother-in-law, Frederick and Mae Richard, brothers and sisters-in-law, Leo and Marina Richard, Reggie Gallant, Adrian LeClair, Irving Wedge, Jackie Richard, Junior Richard, Ivan Richard, Kenneth Richard (in infancy) and Aurella Richard (in infancy). Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. No public visitation. Please note due to the covid-19 virus the funeral for Julia will be held at St. Simon and St. Jude church Tignish at date and time to announced later. www.rooneyfh.ca
