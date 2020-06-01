February 4th, 1952 - May 26th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 of Karen “Darlene” Barrett, Cornwall, age 68 years. Beloved wife of George Barrett. She is lovingly remembered by stepchildren Jennifer Barrett, Jason Barrett, Judy Barrett, 8 step grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by brothers and sisters Robert Jenkins (Colleen), Harley Jenkins (Shirley), Richard Jenkins, Kevin Jenkins (Donna) and Glendie Jenkins. She is predeceased by her son Michael Jenkins and parents James and Florence (Croucher) Jenkins. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to the current restrictions there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held. A private graveside service will take place in Annandale Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
