TRAINOR, Karen Jessica Peacefully with her family by her side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 Karen Jessica Trainor of Charlottetown, age 66 years. Loving wife to Paul Trainor. Beloved Mother to Stephen (Karen) Trainor and Sarah (Aaron) Smith. Dear Nana to Cameron, Evan, Aiden and Anthony. Predeceased by her parents Avery & Margaret "Peggy" Stairs, Fredericton, NB. Fondly remembered by her siblings Stacey (Doug) Svendson, Danny (Collette) and Holly (Jerry Brown) and brothers in law Jim (Mary), Jack, Tom (Rhonda – deceased) and sisters in law Joan (Wayne) Ramsay, Janet (Paul Bordage) and Nancy (Kenny) MacKenzie as well as numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. No Visitation by request. The Funeral will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 with funeral mass from St. Pius X Church at 11:00 a.m. If so desired memorial donations may be made to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.cfpp.ca) On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
