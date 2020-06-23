August 11th, 1947 - June 21st, 2020
Peacefully with family by her side at Beach Grove Home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 of Katherine Elizabeth Oatway, Charlottetown, age 72 years. She was the daughter of Edgar (deceased) and Mary (Maitland) Oatway. Sister of John (Marilyn) and Robert (Joanne). Loving aunt to Bobbi Jo, Lisa, Jason (Angela), Shawn (Jocelyn) and Christopher (Katie) and by her grand nieces and nephew; Charlotte, Juliette, Chloe, Maggie and Quinn. Lovingly remembered by numerous cousins. Predeceased by her siblings Darlene and Joseph. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Pioneer Home, Hillsborough Hospital (Unit 5) and Beach Grove Home for their exceptional care. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private visitation and funeral service will be held. Interment in Freeland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations may be made to Tremploy Inc. or Freeland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
