KELLY, Bernice Mary At the Andrews of Charlottetown on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 of Bernice Mary Kelly (Hendricken), Charlottetown, formerly of Pisquid, age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Howard W. Kelly. Dear mother of Blair, Maureen, Lorraine, Christine Mytroen (Moray), Karen Kelly Doyle, Eric and Mary Ann Robison (Peter). Mother-in-law of Donna Kelly, Tom Edwards, Michelle and Davida. Lovingly remembered by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sister of Lornie, J.P., Dianne, Colleen, Leo and Claire. Predeceased by her children Boyd, Joanne, Helena, Jimmy and Edwin, by her parents Daniel and Katherine (Phelan) Hendricken and by brothers Irwin, Phelan, Frank and sister Elaine. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where the Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 10 am. Interment in West St. Peters Cemetery. No visitation by personal request. Memorial donations and flowers gratefully declined. www.belvederefh.com
