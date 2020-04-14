March 10th, 1957 - April 12th, 2020
At the Prince Edward Home on Sunday, April 12, 2020 of Kenneth “Ken” Russell Gillis, Belfast, age 63 years. Beloved husband of Gail (nee Saunders). Loving father of Lindsey MacPherson (Chad) and Dylan Gillis. Grandfather of Leyna MacPherson. Brother of Barb Drake (Ronnie). Brother-in-law of Terry Bell (Wayne), Noel Saunders and Robin Saunders. Loving uncle of Sean Drake (Martina), Ryan and Landon Drake, Andrew Drake, Joel Drake (Scott), David Bell (Melanie), Ashley Saunders, Courtney Saunders and Cody Saunders. Lovingly remembered by his aunts Edyth Gillis, Eva Gillis and Claudia Pineau. Predeceased by his parents David “Buster” and Kay Gillis of Belfast and by his parents-in-law Peter and Joy Saunders. The family want to recognize and thank his extraordinary second family and special friends from the Prince Edward Home where he resided and was so lovingly cared for. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Pat and The Elephant.
