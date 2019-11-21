MACCALLUM, Kenneth Milford 1930-2019 The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Monday, November 18, 2019, of Kenneth Milford MacCallum, of the Tignish Seniors Coop Home and Alberton, aged 89 years. Survived by his wife, Pastor Sheila McCrea-MacCallum. Born at Blasedell, New York, on July 30, 1930, he was the son of the late Milford D. and Lucy (nee Blakney) MacCallum of Sunny Bray, NB. Loving father to: Stephen MacCallum of Oakville, Ont., Carolyn (Mark) Williamson of Ridgeway, Ont., and Shawna MacCallum of Guelph, Ont. Dear grandfather to Deacon Creen and Madelyn Creen of Guelph Ont. Stepfather to: Cindy Riley (Mike) of Fredericton, NB, and Garth McCrea (Beth) of Woodstock, NB. He is also survived by his step-grandchildren, Josh Riley of Grand Bay Westfield, NB, Bradley McCrea of Montreal, Patti McCrea of Woodstock, NB, and Garth McCrea Jr. of Woodstock. Dear brother to Bertha Balser (Frank) of Moncton, Grace Hornibrook of Fredericton, Ross MacCallum of Riverview, Gordon (Jeanie) MacCallum of Moncton, and by sisters-in-law, Betty MacCallum of Fredericton N.B. and Anette MacCallum of Moncton N.B.. He will be sadly missed by his nieces nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his first wife Norma (nee McCormack), and by siblings, Marion MacCallum, Robert MacCallum and Douglas MacCallum. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home, Alberton. Visiting hours Friday, 12:30 until 3:00 p.m. Funeral Friday from the E. Gerald Rooney Memorial Chapel for funeral service at 3:30 p.m., Dr. Garth MacKay and Rev. Betty Zita officiating. Interment will take place at at later date and time at the Wesleyan Cemetery, Doaktown, NB. As an expression of sympathy, memorials to the Elmsdale Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, Hope Bible Church, Oakville, Ont., and Children and Teens Camp, Caton Island, Browns Flat, NB, would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
Commented