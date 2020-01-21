Kenneth "Tonto" Doiron

DOIRON, Kenneth Joseph "Tonto" At home after a brief illness Kenneth Joseph "Tonto" Doiron passed away peacefully. Born in Charlottetown he is the son of the late Leo "Tonto" and Louise Catherine (Gallant) Doiron. He is survived by his children, David (Ashley) and Bobby, grandchildren, Aisley, Anthony and Sophia, siblings Janet, Kevin (Phyllis), Ricky (Susan), Larry, Nancy (Jamie), Steve and Chris. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service or visiting hours by family request. A celebration of Tonto’s life will be held at the Haviland Club, 2 Haviland St., Charlottetown, on Saturday, January 25th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. All are welcome. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to KidSport PEI. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
