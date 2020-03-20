Kevin Trainor

TRAINOR, Kevin Ignatius It is with saddened hearts we announce the death on March 17, 2020 of Kevin Ignatius Trainor of Shamrock, age 53 years. Beloved son of Florence (Lawless) Trainor and the late Louis Trainor. Loved brother of: Joanne (Paul Roberts), Paul (Debbie) Trainor, James Trainor, Rosemary (Bernard McIver), Marina Trainor, Elaine (Bill Smith), Robert (Kyla) Trainor and Margaret Trainor. Cherished Uncle of: Dr. Hannah Roberts (Dr. Paul Kelly), Austine (Garrett Lewis), Jasmine Roberts, Carmelita Roberts, Denise (Jonathan McAvinn), Craig Trainor, Jenna (Jordan Rankin), Carson Trainor (Hannah), Sarah Trainor (Shawn), Matthew McIver (Karalee), Lisa McIver (Sean), John (Shannyn) Smith, Patrick Smith (Robyn), Zachary, Alex and Madison Trainor. Specail Great Uncle to Bennett, Jack, Leo, Sage, Axel, Brielle and Benny. Predeceased by Grandparents Joseph and Ella Trainor and Ignatius and Clara Lawless. Resting at Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. Funeral at St. Malachy's Church, Kinkora, at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made to St. Malachy's Cemetery Fund, Kinkora, Prince County Hospital Foundation or Addiction Services. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora. www.lawlessfuneralhome.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- We must do our part to beat coronavirus
- DFO convictions see an increase in the Gulf Region
- Health officials weigh options for testing in rural communities
- A test for the Island way
- Change dies in corrupted system
- PEI native takes Italian quarantine in stride
- Neighbours helping neighbours- Uncertainty surrounds COVID-19
- Reaping the harvest
- Georgetown Court sees 6 charged with impaired driving
- Province looking into drive-through testing for COVID-19
Commented