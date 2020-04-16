Kevin (William) "Smitty" Smith

July 17th, 1946 - April 14th, 2020
We are deeply saddened by the death of our dad and brother Kevin Smith. Kevin was born in Charlottetown, PEI in 1946 and lived most of his life in Charlottetown until his death on April 14, 2020, 73 years later. He loved this Island and was the kind of local legend that the younger generation will only get to read about in books. We’ll start with the things he really wanted you to know. Hockey pulled him away from his illustrious academic career at Birchwood School at a young age to play for the Halifax Junior Canadians. His professional hockey career blossomed from there as his grit and toughness made him the first player from PEI to be drafted in the NHL amateur draft in 1967. Dad was a defenseman to the core and loved the game that shaped his life. After his professional career he started coaching minor hockey and playing “Old Timers Hockey” with all his boys. Dad’s friends were his life line. He would meet the boys for beers / coffee and they would re-live their hockey days. When he got tired of the glitz and glamour of professional hockey, he moved back to his beloved Island and built a house on Wallace Drive in Orchard Hill Park with his high school sweetheart, Norah. They raised 3 amazing (If we do say so ourselves) children together and remained close until the end. Dad valued hard work as is evident by the virtues he instilled in his children and his landscaping business, which he took such pride in. But overall his greatest enjoyments in life were the simple ones – having some laughs over beers Friday afternoon on the deck at Belvedere Golf Club, playing pool, playing cards, washing his trucks, falling asleep watching the Habs, part of the coaching team of the 1991 Allan Cup Champion Islanders (he would kill us if we didn’t mention that), decorating for and celebrating any holiday, but in particular St Paddy’s Day. He will be missed every day by his children, Treena (Click Stewart), Chad (Tamara), Jillian Ryea (Justin), and his three sweet grandchildren Larkin, Callan and Vivian. He will also be greatly missed by his sister, Carla, sisters-in-law, Sharon and Theresa and loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Wilfred and Teresa, his sisters Theresa and Elaine and his brothers, Louis, Wilfred and Jim. Most of all Dad was happy to be an Islander. We are lucky to claim him as our own and he will be missed each and every day but his children, family and friends. Our family would like to extend our gratitude to staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and in particular the Emergency Room and Unit 2 staff. A very special thank you to Dr. Nora Cabilio for her extreme kindness, compassion and professionalism. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral will be held. As everyone knows Dad loved dogs, in particular his Wally, so please join us in remembering dad during this difficult time, with donations to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences and donations can be made at www.belvederefh.com
