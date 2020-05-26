August 27th, 1970 - May 21st, 2020
Due to chronic illness and a short but courageous battle with cancer, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, May 21, 2020, of Kimberly Dawn Saville of Hazelbrook and formerly of Sturgeon, age 49 years. Loving wife of Danny Walsh. Niece of Gary Johnston, Billy Johnston (Roma), Florence MacKenzie (Ken), Pearl MacEachern, George (Evelyn, deceased) and Whitney Saville (Luz). Daughter-in-law of Donnie, deceased (Darlene Walsh) and Claudia Pineau (Joe, deceased). Sister-in-law of Darren Walsh (Eileen), Heidi Bernardi (Shawn), Joanne Pineau (Grant Russell), Amanda DesRoches and Sherri-Lee Harper (Chris). Special niece to great aunts Ann Soper (Dave) and Audrey MacKay (Martin, deceased). Also lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Kim being an only child, she considered many of her friends to be her brothers, sisters and family. She is predeceased by her parents Leslie and Sadie (Johnston) Saville, by her grandparents Gordon and Joyce Johnston and Robert and Hilda Saville, her aunts Elsie Fraser (Austin), Marion Saville, her uncle Eddie Saville and brother-in-law Tommy Walsh. In previous life before chronic injuries and cancer, Kim will be remembered for her love of life, family, friends, horses and animals. A special thank you to the staff at the QEH Emergency, Unit 2 and ICU. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made online to Heart and Stroke Foundation, Diabetes PEI, PEI Humane Society or Joyriders. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com “Heads up, heels down and do up your chinstrap” -Kim
