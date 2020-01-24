DINDIAL, Lawrence Kris The death occurred on October 30 2019, in San Diego, Ca. Of Krishna Dindial age 55. Predeceased by his mother, Frances Dindial, his aunt Wanda Bourgeau(Ken), cousin Barrie Clarke. Survived by a half-sister, Cathie Anderson(Garth), an aunt Daphne Blanchette (Edward). Cousins: Renee Blanchette(Paul Bernard), Suzanne Blanchette (Chris Spenceley), Edward Bourgeau (Youko), Danny Bourgeau, Patricia Wiedemer. "We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun..." Terry Jacks.
