LARGE, William (Bill) MacKinnon July 12, 1924 - Charlottetown PEI – November 8, 2019 - Ottawa It is with both sadness and joyful reflection we share the passing of Bill Large. In the gentle arms of the Love of his Life, Patricia (nee Golledge) of over 42 years, Bill went sweetly home to the first Love of his Life, Esme (nee Pratt). After 95 years of duty to country, Public Service, personal sacrifice and deep, abiding love for his family, Bill passed peacefully at the Queensway Carleton Hospital under wonderfully compassionate care. Dear father of Martha (Roman), David (Karen), Susan (Cheryl), Douglas (Marjorie), Nora, Cate (Doug), and John. Cherished grandfather to eleven wonderful grandchildren and six amazing great-grandchildren. Bill loved everyone equally, and devoted his life to his extended family, his church and his community. To the very end, his very last day, he needed to know that we were all safe and happy...and the price of gas, the temperature, and the forecast for tomorrow. Friends and family are invited to celebrate and remember a life well and truly lived at the West Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 150 Woodroffe Ave., (at Richmond Road), Ottawa, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Memorial Service in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. with a reception and opportunity to share happy memories thereafter. Rain or Shine! In lieu of flowers, Patricia and the entire family respectfully ask for donations to the Queensway Carleton Hospital, St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Kent Street, Ottawa, or to a charity of your choice. In memory of William MacKinnon Large, a beautiful life, so beautifully lived. www.hpmcgarry.ca
