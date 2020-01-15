Laura Cousins

COUSINS, Laura R. At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Friday January 10, 2020 of Laura R. Cousins of Kensington aged 92 years. Born Darnley, August 7, 1927, daughter of the late Colin and Marion (Champion) Mountain. Wife of the late Vernon A. Cousins. Mother of John Cousins (Mae Perry), Marvin Cousins (Joe), and Gerald Cousins. Mother-in-law of Wayne Bearisto. Grandmother of Cory Bearisto (Bonnie Murley), Daniel Cousins, Gavin Cousins, Julie Clark, Matthew Clark, David Livingston and Sam Livingston. Great-Grandmother of Gryffin and Harper. Sister-in-law of Ruth Mountain, Audrey Mountain and Ruby Cousins. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her daughter Marion Bearisto, daughter-in-law Daniella Maria Vargas Cartin, brothers Robert Mountain and Wallace Mountain and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Donald (Grace) Cousins, Elizabeth “Bessie” (Horace) Meek, Maurice Cousins and Amy (Garnett) Pottruf . Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Friday from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Saturday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Geddie Memorial Cemetery, Spring Brook. If so desired contributions may be made to Geddie Memorial Cemetery Fund or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.davisonfh.com
