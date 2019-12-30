Laurence Campbell

CAMPBELL, Laurence Carl Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019 of Laurence C. (Larry) Campbell of Charlottetown, P.E.I age 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Millicent Campbell who predeceased him in December 2010, after 58 years of marriage. Larry was born in Sackville, N.B to the late Harold and Priscilla (Peggy) Campbell. Larry will be forever missed by his sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Jacinta Campbell, Scott and Beverly Campbell of Charlottetown; beloved Gramps to grandsons Brent and his wife Ambyr Campbell, and Craig Campbell; granddaughter Jenny Campbell; and twin great granddaughters Brielle and Mylah Campbell. Larry is also survived by his nephew Eric (Janice) and son Sean (Hillary) Campbell; niece Carol (Dene) and son Scott (Julie) Williamson. Larry was the last surviving member of his family and was predeceased by his brothers and sisters-in-law Robert, Ronald (Patricia), and Keith (Betty) Campbell; father and mother-in-law Claude (Maude) Lindon and brother-in-law Ned (June) Lindon. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home where the family will celebrate his life and receive visitors at a reception in the Belvedere Reception Centre on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4pm -7pm. A private burial will take place in the Sherwood Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. In Larry’s memory, donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
