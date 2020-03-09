CARRAGHER, Lauretia "Lency" Helena 1932 - 2020 At the QEH on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020, surrounded by her family, of Laurentia "Lency" Helena Carragher (nee Monaghan) of Kelly's Cross,age 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Francis Edward Carragher. Dear mother of Mary (Cecil) Kelly, Vivian, Jim (Pauline), Pope (Tracy Evers), George (Sonja), Raymond (MaryEllen), and daughter-in-law Gerianne; grandmother to Jean-Marc, Brittany, Matthew Brad, Dustin, Geordie, Devin, Morgan, Nicholas, Corey, Kristen, Mickayla, Sophie, Taylor, Sarah, Ashley, Evan and Katherine, and great grandmother to Zayden, Skylar, Alice, Rowan, and Quinn. Left to mourn is sister Frances (George) Trainer, brother George (Joan) Monaghan, and beloved pet Roxy. Predeceased by son Johnnie, brother Jerome (Gemma) Monaghan, and sister Mary (Charles) Flood. Visitation on Sunday, March 8th, from St. Joseph's Church Kelly's Cross, from 3 - 7 p.m. Funeral service from St. Joseph's Church, Monday, March 9th at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud. www.dawsonfh.com
