Leah Perry

PERRY, Leah Rose Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, March 15, 2020 of Leah Rose Perry of Charlottetown age 78 years. Beloved wife of Bill Perry. Leah was predeceased by her beloved daughter Donna Marie. Loving Nana of Kelsie and Kendra Warren and Christina Gallant and an expectant great grandson. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. Completed arrangements will be announced at a later date. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
